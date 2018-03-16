English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
World Sleep Day: Over 60% Indians Feel Sleep is not a Priority
Stick to a sleep schedule of the same bedtime and wake up time, even on the weekends.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ martinedoucet/ Istock.com)
Over 60 percent of Indians feel exercise is the top factor impacting health and well-being more than sleep, finds a survey that highlighted the need for good sleep for better health.
The survey, led by Philips India, showed that 19 percent of Indian adults account overlapping work hours with normal sleep time (shift work sleep disorder) as a key barrier to sleep.
According to another 32 percent, technology is a major sleep distractor.
While 45 percent adults have tried mediation to initiate and maintain good sleep, 24 percent reported having tried specialised bedding.
"Sleep disorder is a much more serious issue than what most people understand, especially given their direct correlation with other serious conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke etc," Harish R, Head (Sleep and Respiratory Care) at Philips, said in a statement.
"In a country where snoring is traditionally associated with sound sleep, it is extremely challenging to make people aware that it is a sign of a serious sleep disorder," he added.
The findings will provide directions to raise awareness and innovate interventions to ensure an important but oft-neglected aspect of health and well-being: sleep health.
The survey was based on Philips annual global survey conducted with over 15,000 adults across 13 countries - India, the US, the UK, Germany, Poland, France, China, Australia, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.
Also Watch
The survey, led by Philips India, showed that 19 percent of Indian adults account overlapping work hours with normal sleep time (shift work sleep disorder) as a key barrier to sleep.
According to another 32 percent, technology is a major sleep distractor.
While 45 percent adults have tried mediation to initiate and maintain good sleep, 24 percent reported having tried specialised bedding.
"Sleep disorder is a much more serious issue than what most people understand, especially given their direct correlation with other serious conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke etc," Harish R, Head (Sleep and Respiratory Care) at Philips, said in a statement.
"In a country where snoring is traditionally associated with sound sleep, it is extremely challenging to make people aware that it is a sign of a serious sleep disorder," he added.
The findings will provide directions to raise awareness and innovate interventions to ensure an important but oft-neglected aspect of health and well-being: sleep health.
The survey was based on Philips annual global survey conducted with over 15,000 adults across 13 countries - India, the US, the UK, Germany, Poland, France, China, Australia, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.
Also Watch
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan, Amit Trivedi And Divine Collaborate For Blackmail
- KL Rahul and Boys Enjoy Mid-week Break in Colombo
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
- Big Achievement for All of Us: Kartik Aaryan On Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety Success