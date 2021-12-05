World Soil Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Soil Day, celebrated on December 5, brings people’s attention to the importance of soil and its sustainable management. The day aims to raise awareness about soil degradation. It’s a serious environmental problem, caused due to the decline in soil condition. Industrialisation or poor management of agricultural land worsens the condition of the soil. The day highlights the importance of soil for all terrestrial life. Soil degradation leads to erosion, loss of organic matter and decline in soil fertility.

World Soil Day 2021: Theme

This year, the theme of World Soil Day 2021 is ‘Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity’ with a motive to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being.

World Soil Day: History

The international observance was recommended by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002 to aware people of the degrading condition of the soil, its impact and its prevention. The Food and Agriculture Organization had supported the day to be celebrated as a global awareness-raising platform under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership.

The FAO Conference, in June 2013, urged to adopt the World Soil Day at the 68th UN General Assembly. The Assembly finally designated December 5, 2014, as the first official World Soil Day.

World Soil Day 2021: Significance

Soil degradation processes are usually caused due to soil salinization and sodification. It’s a threat to the ecosystem and is recognized as one of the most important problems at a global level for agricultural production, food security and sustainability. The day aims to spread awareness about the need of a healthy ecosystems.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.