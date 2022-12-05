World Soil Day 2022: Why is Soil Conservation Important?

WORLD SOIL DAY 2022: World Soil Day, marked on December 5, aims at raising awareness among people about the importance of soil and its sustainable management. Soil is where food begins, it is responsible for the sustenance of life on earth, as it provides the nutrients essential for plant growth.

However, today, soil degradation is a serious environmental problem. Industrialisation, improper use or poor management of agricultural land worsens the soil condition. Negligence by industries or mismanaged agricultural processes can strip the soil of its nutrients, which in turn can cause a deficiency in plants as well. Hence, it is extremely important to conserve soil.

Soil conservation

Soil conservation is key to environmental sustainability. It is a set of farming techniques to ensure that soil remains fertile and productive while also protecting it from erosion and degradation. This can be done with a combination of techniques and practices.

Crop rotation, covering crops, contour ploughing, windbreaks and terrace farming are some of the ways to protect the soil. Soil conservation is important for reducing climate change’s destructive impact worldwide and maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

Here are a few reasons to practice soil conservation:

A nutrient-filled soil is likely to increase the quality and quantity of the crops over a longer time period. Learning soil conservation will enable one to grow crops, not just for themselves, but for the community as well. This will reduce the shortage of food. Soil erosion is one of the most difficult challenges faced by farmers. Practising soil conservation can prevent soil erosion and make the soil more fertile to yield a better crop. Clean water is essential for living. However, soil erosion leads to sedimentation and contamination of the water bodies making it undrinkable. With proper soil conservational practices, not only it will increase the fertility of the soil, it will automatically be a good upgrade to a healthy ecosystem. We must take care of the soil for a pollution-free environment for ourselves and for future generations as well.

Here’s how one can mark World Soil Day:

Composting

Create a compost pit at your home, school or community and witness the chance to see the quality of the soil improving. Participate with other NGOs, students or nature enthusiasts and help bring a change. Gather knowledge

Be it in the form of reading a magazine, checking out an interview online, or connecting with an activist, keep yourself well-informed and educate your family and others around you on social conservation. Make your own garden

No matter how big or small your house is, dedicate a small place for growing plants. If you have a big balcony or terrace, you can convert it into a garden. Or if your society permits, get involved in gardening by planting seeds and looking after them.

