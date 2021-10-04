World Space Week 2021: Theme, History, Significance

The World Space Week is dedicated to the celebration of scientific and technological advancements that have been instrumental to the betterment of our lives. The theme for World Space Week 2021 has been chosen to be ‘Women in Space’. ‘Satellites to improve lives’ was the 2020 theme.

WORLD SPACE WEEK: HISTORY

The World Space Week is an UN-declared celebration of space (since 1999) and is considered as the largest space event on earth. This grand initiative’s dates were chosen interestingly to honour two very momentous occasions in history:

1. In 1957, the maiden human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik was launched on October 4 for space exploration.

2. In 1967, an agreement was signed on October 4. It was called the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies.

Every year, thousands of people from around the world participate in the celebratory event. In 2020, around 6,500 events were organized in over 60 countries to celebrate World Space Week. This year 90 countries will be participating in this gala event.

WORLD SPACE WEEK: SIGNIFICANCE

Scientific studies, researches and technological developments have aided to make our lives so much better. Lives have been benefited in ways more than one- be it communication wise, internet, satellite, space stations, weather forecasts and the list goes on, if one tries to list the contributions of space research and its outcomes.

The World Space Week aims at acknowledging the great accomplishments of thousands of people in the space sector and how their achievements have significantly catalysed the economic and overall growth of our world.

During the period of celebration of the World Space Week different space agencies, schools, planetaria, museums, aerospace organisations and astronomy clubs organize space education, webinars and outreach programs to promote the greater use of space for sustainable economic development, discuss the benefits we receive from space, foster international cooperation in space and induce excitement in youth about space exploration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.