World Spine Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Spine Day is celebrated annually on October 16 to raise awareness about spinal health, spinal pain and spine-related disability. The international event aims to inspire people of the world to undertake measures to improve their spinal health and avoid ailments of the spine.

World Spine Day 2021: Theme

The theme of this year’s celebration of World Spine Day is “BACK 2 BACK.” The message uses typical SMS textspeak to perhaps appeal to the younger generation who are often overburdened in their work and suffer from spinal problems due to the nature of their work. As noted on the official website of World Spine Day, the 2021 theme highlights the urgent need to focus on spinal pain and spinal disability across the world.

BACK 2 BACK will highlight methods to help guide people towards keeping their spines healthy. These include regular physical activity, movement, losing excess weight, avoiding stress on the spine and stopping smoking. The theme will give special attention to spinal pain and disability in our communities, at home, school and workplace.

World Spine Day: History

World Spine Day is coordinated by the World Federation of Chiropractic in collaboration with organisations across the globe dedicated to the cause of spine health. The World Federation of Chiropractic is an international non-profit organisation that aims to support chiropractors and advance their profession. They first conducted World Spine Day in 2008 and this year marks the thirteenth edition of the event.

World Spine Day: Significance

An estimated one billion people around the planet, from children to the elderly, suffer from back pain, spinal pain and disability of the spine. The debilitating ailments cause the host body to suffer for decades. Taking certain precautionary steps is therefore essential to prevent the onset or progression of the disease.

World Spine Day aims to achieve this each year by creating awareness among communities, individuals, professionals associated with spinal care. The event also encourages discussions on spinal ailments and a spirit of collaboration to tackle spinal ailments.

