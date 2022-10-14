World Standards Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

WORLD STANDARDS DAY 2022: Every year on October 14, the World Standards Day is observed. This day, also known as International Standards Day, strives to educate consumers, policymakers, and businesses about the value of standardisation.

October 14 was decided as the World Standards Day to commemorate the first gathering of representatives from 25 nations in London in 1956, which marked the launch of an international body to facilitate standardisation.

Different organisations, including the government bodies, across the globe plan a variety of events to observe the day. On the occasion of World Standards Day, here’s a look at its history, significance, theme and much more.

World Standards Day: History

The International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) was founded in 1947 with 67 technical committees. The first World Standards Day, however, was formally inaugurated in 1970 by Faruk Sunter, then-President of the ISO.

The date of 14 October was chosen to commemorate the first meeting of delegates from 25 countries on 14 October 1946 in London, who decided to design a global organisation to facilitate standardisation. They created the ISO a year later.

World Standards Day: Significance

World Standards Day recognises the contributions of groups like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA), Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), and the ISO, as well as the professionals, who collaborate with them.

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the value of standardisation in today’s globally interconnected world. The standardisation process is a crucial instrument for promoting trade and resolving technical issues.

World Standards Day: Theme

This year’s World Standards Day is centred on the concept of “Build Back Better”. IEC, ISO, and ITU, the top international standard makers, call on the world community to come together in order to advance this year’s subject as we face an urgent problem brought on by Covid-19.

How to celebrate World Standards Day?

The best way to observe World Standards Day is to take some time to think about all of the things in your life that are standardised and how much easier they make life. Sizes, shapes, composition, frequency, and all the other fiddly bits that make our world fit together are governed by standards.

