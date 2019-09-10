World Suicide Prevention Day 2019: Here's How You Can Avoid Self Harm

A number of people lose their life to suicide every year. Surprisingly, this number is higher than the deaths caused by war and homicide combined. While there are a number of reasons due to which one commits suicide, no reason is ever good enough to lose your life for it. One of the greatest reasons for committing suicide is the turmoil in the life and the situation around it.

However, suicide is not the wisest option, not matter how difficult the circumstances are. To raise awareness about the same, September 10 is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day. The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) to host the day every year.

A famous German poet and novelist, Hermann Hesse experienced personal turmoil and conflict with his parents in the early age. As a result, at the age of 15 in 1892, he attempted suicide. However, he was saved. After a long struggle, he became a great writer and in 1946 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

This story is to remind everyone that life is a great gift and it should be cherished every day. The world is full of opportunities. If someone fails in doing something, he should take it as a temporary setback or an inordinate delay, and not as a final failure.

If life seems to be running out of track, find reasons for it and correct it. As it is said, ‘when one door closes, another opens.’ Instead of giving up and accepting the failure, one should continue the search for a possible solution. Eventually, one should open up to someone or the other. Sometimes, when our mind is too chaotic to find an answer, someone might find it rather easily.

Always remember, everyone is born with some purpose, and suicide is not on the list.

