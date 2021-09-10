World Suicide Prevention Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Every 40 seconds, someone ends their life; that’s almost 800,000 individuals per year worldwide, with low- and middle-income nations accounting for more than 75% of all suicides, as per WHO. Suicide is a worldwide concern and a major public health issue in every country; yet, suicides are avoidable.

In the wake of this issue, every year on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day is observed. Its goal is to promote the global commitment to suicide prevention. We can prevent suicide by sharing our mental health stories, raising awareness, and taking action in our communities. This notion is reinforced through World Suicide Prevention Day, which provides activities, information, and concrete measures.

WORLD SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

The first observance of the day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) which was founded in Vienna in 1960 by Professor Erwin Ringel and Dr Norman Faberlow and co-sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO). IASP is now comprised of experts and volunteers from 77 different nations. It is a Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to suicide prevention.

The primary intention was to spread the word that “Suicide is preventable." World Suicide Prevention Day, on the other hand, has developed and diversified its messaging throughout the years to include themes such as “Suicide Prevention: One World Connected" and “Take a Minute, Change a Life." On World Suicide Prevention Day, 16 themes have been covered thus far.

The first WHO World Suicide Report, “Preventing Suicide: A Global Imperative," was issued in 2014, focusing on suicide prevention and making it a high priority on the global public health agenda.

Over 300 activities in over 70 countries have been reported to IASP in recent years, including educational and memorial events, press briefings and conferences, as well as Facebook and Twitter coverage.

It’s critical to understand the warning signals and risk factors for suicide. A tiny step taken united may make a big difference.

WORLD SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY 2021: THEME

The theme for this year is “Creating hope through action”. It is a positive message that tries to motivate people to interact with this complicated issue. According to IASP President Professor Rory O’Connor, it represents the determination to instil a new sense of purpose - empowering and equipping individuals with the skills and courage to connect with someone they believe is hurting.

