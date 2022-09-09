World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: All You Need To Know

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10. According to the World Health Organization, “An estimated 703,000 people a year take their life around the world. For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt, and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.”

The idea behind observing this day is to raise awareness among organisations, the government and the public about the stigma around suicides. Moreover, its goal is to spread the message of preventing suicides, far and wide.

Top showsha video

World Suicide Prevention Day: Theme

‘Creating Hope through Action’ has been the triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021 to 2023.

World Suicide Prevention Day: Significance

According to experts at WHO, the motive of World Suicide Prevention Day is to make people realise that committing suicide is not the only way to end their problems.

You might wonder what forces a person to take such extreme steps. Studies suggest that many internal and external issues might force an individual to end their own life The loss of a family member or a loved one leaves one devastated. Usually, a loss like this stays with some people for a long time, which can give rise to suicidal thoughts. In some cases, overthinking and spiralling down into negativity can also turn an individual suicidal.

If a person is suffering from prolonged health issues, be it mental or physical, then it can force them to feel that they may be a burden on their family. Sometimes, a traumatic incident may force one to commit suicide. Incidents like childhood trauma, sexual assault and war trauma, among others, can lead to severe depression in some people. If an individual is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, then, as per studies, they are at a higher risk of suicidal thoughts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here