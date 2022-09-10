World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Here's How to Cope with Anxiety and Depression

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on September 10 worldwide. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to the cause of creating awareness on preventing suicides across the globe. WSPD was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in association with the World Health Organization (WHO). The global suicide mortality rate amounts to 1.4% of all deaths worldwide. Most of the suicide cases are related to psychiatric diseases including depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, psychosis and other trauma-related disorders.

As per the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), occasional anxiety is a normal part of life. But for people with an anxiety disorder, it starts interfering with daily basic activities such as job performance, schoolwork, and relationships. There are several types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and various phobia-related disorders.

Here are a few tips that can help you deal with anxiety and depression:

Communicate

Communicate your feelings to anyone you trust. Letting the emotions out to a trusted friend, companion or family member will allow you to feel calmer on the inside and give you clarity of thought. Holding the emotions back can lead to more mental stress and overthinking. Self-care

If you feel anxious, take time off from whatever you are doing to calm yourself down. Practice breathing exercises and drink water whenever you are flooded with thoughts that make you anxious. This will help you allow to calm your energies. Go walk out for a walk in fresh air to refresh your mind. Inducting yoga and meditation into your routine can also help you in dealing with anxiety. Be physically active

Being physically active and fit will allow you to channelise energy in the right direction, helping you to cope with the thoughts that make you anxious. Nutritious Diet

A nutritious diet can help wonders not just for your physical but also your mental health. The right kind of nutrients, vitamins and other elements will ensure smooth functioning of your brain, equipping you better to deal with stress. Seek Professional Help

If your anxiety is making it difficult for you to continue with your daily life, seek immediate professional help. With available therapies and medication (if needed), professional help can enable you to win over the issues that are bothering you.

