World Suicide Prevention Day: Motivational Quotes to Make You Believe How Wonderful Life Is

However long the night, the dawn will break. Life can sometimes take such unforeseen turns that it becomes difficult to take everything in. Depression is an unexplainable phenomenon when everything around seems melancholic and saddening. One second you can be dancing in joy but the next second, the world can seem to fall apart.

However, no matter how tough this feeling is, suicide should never be an option. It’s often said that when one door closes, another opens. But there are times when, everything around seems closed, every path seems barricaded, every desire seems lost. And in times like these, ending life may seem like an easy way out of all the misery, but please remember, all the misery and sadness will surely end one day and you will definitely want to see that bright day.

World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that every year, suicide accounts for more deaths than war and homicide combined, and is the second leading cause of death among those aged 15-29. Globally, 79 per cent of suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries, however high-income countries have the highest rates of suicide. Incidents are three times higher among men than women in wealthier countries, while these rates are more equal in poorer nations.

September 10 is celebrated as World Suicide Prevention Day. It is an awareness day observed in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides, with various activities around the world since 2003.

To bring inspiration and words of wisdom to those who may need it, here are some motivational quotes which will make you realize that the gift of life may seem really heavy sometime, but ending it is not the solution.

-- “I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.”― Maya Angelou

-- “Anyone desperate enough for suicide should be desperate enough to go to creative extremes to solve problems: elope at midnight, stow away on the boat to New Zealand and start over, do what they always wanted to do but were afraid to try.” – Richard Bach

-- “When it is darkest, you can see the stars.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

-- “When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hang on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.” ―Harriet Beecher Stowe

-- “There are far, far better things ahead than anything we leave behind.” – C. S. Lewis

-- “The greatest glory in living lies in not falling, but in rising every time we fall.” ― Nelson Mandela

-- “Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it.” ― Tori Amos

-- “The real reason for not committing suicide is because you always know how swell life gets again after the hell is over.” ― Ernest Hemingway

