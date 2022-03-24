World TB Day 2022: What is Drug-Resistant TB? Symptoms and Prevention

Tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial disease that spreads via air from person to person. TB most commonly affects the lungs, but it could also affect other regions of the body such as the brain, kidneys, or spine. Most cases of tuberculosis are treatable and curable; nonetheless, people with tuberculosis can die if they do not receive effective treatment.

It is well-known that it can take up to 6-9 months to complete the medicinal course. However, due to the length of its treatment, many leave it mid-way, which can later lead to drug-resistant TB.

Drug-resistant tuberculosis arises when germs grow resistant to the medications used to treat tuberculosis. This signifies that the medicine no longer has the ability to kill tuberculosis germs.

Because this variety of tuberculosis is resistant to the most strong TB medications, patients are left with far less effective treatment alternatives.

How is Drug-resistant TB spread?

Drug-susceptible and drug-resistant tuberculosis spread the same way. When a person with tuberculosis of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, talks, or sings, TB bacteria are released into the air. Depending on the circumstances, these bacteria can remain in the atmosphere for several hours. People who breathe in air contaminated with tuberculosis germs can get ill.

It is not possible to transfer tuberculosis through shaking someone’s hand, eating food or drink, touching bed sheets or toilet seats, sharing toothbrushes, or hugging.

What are the symptoms of TB?

Feelings of illness or weakness, weight loss, fever, and night sweats are all common signs of tuberculosis. Coughing, chest discomfort, and coughing up blood are all indications of TB illness of the lungs.

The symptoms of tuberculosis in various sections of the body vary depending on the place affected. If you have any of these symptoms, you should consult your doctor or your local health department.

Prevention

The most essential strategy to avoid the spread of drug-resistant tuberculosis is to take all TB medications exactly as advised by your doctor. There should be no missed doses, and therapy should not be discontinued prematurely.

Another strategy to avoid drug-resistant tuberculosis is to avoid being exposed to known drug-resistant tuberculosis patients in confined or congested areas such as hospitals, jails, or homeless shelters. People who work in hospitals or healthcare settings where tuberculosis patients are likely to be seen should seek advice from infection control or occupational health specialists.

