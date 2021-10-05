Every year on October 5, the world celebrates World Teacher’s Day to highlight the responsibilities, rights, and the value of teachers. More than 100 nations, including India, the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Philippines, mark the day with zeal. The day honours teachers all around the world for their important role in their countries’ economic development by providing education that enhances people’s quality of life.

World Teachers’ Day: History

UNESCO introduced World Teachers’ Day in 1994 to draw attention to teachers’ contributions and achievements, as well as to teachers’ concerns and objectives in education. The date of October 5 was chosen as the international day to honour teachers since it was on that date in 1966 that a special intergovernmental meeting accepted the UNESCO Recommendation on the Status of Teachers.

For the first time, this suggestion provided teachers worldwide with a tool that outlines their obligations and claims their rights. Adopting this suggestion, countries universally acknowledged the significance of having competent, qualified, and motivated teachers in society.

World Teachers’ Day: Significance

The day brings attention to the numerous issues surrounding teacher recruitment, training, and education. The day is significant in terms of overcoming these difficulties and marking their progress. World Teachers’ Day also sheds focus on teachers’ working conditions and job prospects across the world, as well as the ways in which they are discriminated against.

World Teachers’ Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Teacher’s Day 2021 is, ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery.’ The theme recognises teachers for their tireless efforts to keep teaching even during hardships like COVID-19 Pandemic.

Teachers are always working hard to help young people learn and grow, much like Matilda had Ms Honey, Harry had Dumbledore, and Cady had Ms Norbury. Given that teachers shape future generations, dedicating one day each year to thanking them is the least we can do. Remember that teachers are important no matter where you are on the globe today!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.