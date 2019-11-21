Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World Television Day 2019: Here's Everything You Need to Know About this Global Celebration

To celebrate the power of this visual medium for information and entertainment, World Television Day is observed annually on November 21.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
World Television Day 2019: Here's Everything You Need to Know About this Global Celebration
Image for representation only

With the increasing dependence on the internet, laptops and mobile phones, one may wonder about the future of television for video consumption. However, television continues to remain the largest source of visual media.

Sizes of TV screens and the genres of content available have widely changed over the years. United Nations quoted a study which said, "The number of TV households across the world will rise from 1.63 million in 2017 to 1.74 billion by 2023."

To celebrate the power of this visual medium for information and entertainment, World Television Day is observed annually on November 21.

History of World Television Day

The first ever World Television Forum was held in November 1996 to discuss the importance of TV in a common family’s day to day life, and also how it impacts in the changing world. Thereafter, the United Nations declared November 21 as the World Television Day to commemorate the first World Television Forum.

Significance

Celebrating television globally is a sign of acknowledgement to broadcast media. On this day, writers, directors, producers, reporters, and anchors, all come together to and promote the importance of television. UN says that the interaction between emerging and traditional forms of broadcast creates a great opportunity to raise awareness about several important issues which we, as a global community, are facing.

