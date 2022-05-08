World Thalassemia Day 2022: Foods to Eat and Avoid for Good Health

WORLD THALASSEMIA DAY 2022: 8th May is celebrated as World Thalassemia Day to honour the thalassemia patients who are not with us today and cherish the ones who are bravely fighting the battle against it. Every year, a new theme is assigned to the day in order to spread awareness about thalassemia. The theme for World Thalassemia Day 2022 is - “Be Aware. Share. Care: Working with the global community as one to improve thalassaemia knowledge.’’

Along with the medications that are absolutely necessary in treating thalassemia, diet and nutrition play a very important role, as well. There are certain food items that have to be in the diet of a thalassemia patient while there are some that need to be eliminated from the diet.

Foods to eat

Cereals

Foods such as cereals can be consumed easily but strictly not with the Vitamin C rich foods. Wheat bran, maize, oats, rice and soy, when consumed with milk, can decrease iron absorption. Tea, coffee and spices

Patients can have beverages such as tea and coffee in large but regulated quantities. Spices such as oregano also help in decreasing the iron absorption. Dairy products

Dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt also slow the process of decreasing the iron absorption process in the body. To avoid weight gain, low fat milk is advised. Vitamin E

Foods having rich Vitamin E such as nuts, cereals and eggs and olive oil are a good choice for increasing the Vitamin E consumption that is vital for people with thalassemia.

Foods to Avoid

Foods that are very high sources of iron should be avoided by the patients of thalassemia. Some of those foods are:

Proteins that should be avoided or eliminated from the diet: Oysters, pork, beans, beef, peanut butter and tofu are some of the proteins that should be eliminated from the diet.

Flour tortillas, cream of wheat and foods like Malt-O-Meal should be strictly eliminated from thalassemia patients’ diet.

Fruits/Vegetables that should be avoided or eliminated from the diet:

Prunes and prune juice, peas, spinach, broccoli, leafy green vegetables, dates, watermelon, raisins and Fava beans

