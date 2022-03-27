World Theatre Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

For centuries, theatre and drama has been the most popular art form. We have studied and heard about great playwriters since our childhood. As Martha Graham quotes, “Theatre is a verb before it is a noun, an act before it is a place.” March 27 is celebrated as World Theatre Day around the world. Before the evolution of the screen and films, people enjoyed drama as a source of entertainment. Theatre is used as a medium to reflect our society and in various languages, it depicts culture, tradition which exist around the world. World Theatre Day is thus celebrated to preserve and promote dramas, which people enjoy even today.

History and Significance of World Theatre Day

The International Theatre Institute has been celebrating this day since 1962, across theatre communities around the world. The first message was written by French playwriter Jean Cocteau on World Theatre Day. The first ITI conference was held in Finland, Helsinki and the second one was held in Vienna.

Advertisement

Theatres signify and aim to tell a story to the audience which is developed right in front of you on the stage. The day holds significance because people are made aware of the medium, efforts and each artists’ contribution in putting the act up. The day highlights the importance of art forms and makes people aware of the importance of the value of art forms.

The theme for World Theatre Day is not set every year. Every year, the theme for this day is ‘Theatre and a Culture of Peace. Celebrities and theatre artists take it to social media to share their experiences in the industry. They also share wishes and spread awareness about the day. With people turning to smaller screens these days, people need to understand and learn about the beauty of theatres. Government and Organisations also pitch in to spread the importance of this day with the help of the internet and events.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.