1-min read

World Theatre Day: Renuka Shahane Looks Mesmerising in Throwback Pics from Stage Plays

Renuka Shahane shared three photos from stage plays she acted in several years ago to celebrate World Theatre Day. One of them is of her playing Desdemona in an adaptation of Othello.

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
World Theatre Day: Renuka Shahane Looks Mesmerising in Throwback Pics from Stage Plays
Image: Instagram

Renuka Shahane might have shot to fame playing Madhuri Dixit's sister in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, but the actress has displayed her talents in many more projects as well. Besides starring in films and TV shows, Renuka was also part of many stage productions.

The actress shared three photos from stage plays she acted in several years ago to celebrate World Theatre Day. The first photo is of her playing Desdemona in an adaptation of Othello. The other two are from stage productions of the group Antarnatya.

She quoted Shakespeare in her caption, and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy World Theatre Day. We are a part of what seems like a tragedy in many parts with the global war against Coronavirus. Let's play our part well so that we help in keeping the world safe. Stay safe, stay home."

Take a look at the photos:

Renuka was one of the two anchors of the vastly popular Hindi TV show, Surabhi, and it made her a household name. She has also starred in TV shows like Circus and Junoon.

The 53-year-old actress has been quite vocal about various social issues on social media. She recently tweeted about the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to battle coronavirus.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

