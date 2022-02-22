World Thinking Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

World Thinking Day is celebrated on February 22 worldwide. It started in 1926 and has been celebrated by the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in 150 countries every year. The day has its significance, history, and theme. Let us find out about them:

World Thinking Day: Significance

The day is an opportunity to speak for the rights and needs of young women. It is also a way to raise funds to help the needy and deserving women. The day is celebrated by millions of young girls. It is an opportunity for scouts to connect with other girl scouts and guide and share their sisterhood. Young girls get to speak for issues they care about and spread their word around the world. One of the most impactful things that girl scouts and girl guides do is raise funds for the betterment of young girls around the world.

World Thinking Day: History

Back in 1926 at the fourth girl scout international conference, it was discussed that there is a need for a day where the girl scout can spread awareness worldwide for girl guides and girl scouts. Also, to appreciate and thank the other girl guides and girl scouts ‘sisters’.

By the community, the date of February 22 and its name was decided as Thinking Day. The date February 22 was the birthday of both Lord Baden-Powell and his wife Lady Olave Baden-Powell. Lord was the founder of the boy scout movement, and his wife was the first world chief guide. The name of the day later changed to World Thinking Day in 1999.

World Thinking Day 2022: Theme

Started with the motive to help, be aware, and speak for young women, World Thinking Day is celebrated globally. The theme of the day is decided by the team of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. The theme for 2022 is “Our World: Our Equal Future: The Environment and Gender Equality.”

