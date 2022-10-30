World Thrift Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Importance of Savings

WORLD THRIFT DAY 2022: Every year on October 31, the world focuses its attention on the importance of savings on the occasion of World Thrift Day, also often called World Savings Day. However, India does this a day earlier, marking it on October 30 every year. The idea behind the day is to create awareness about and promote savings and financial security, not just on the individual level but for the entire country, too. The day itself dates back to the post-World War I era. It was then intricately linked with reviving popular faith in banks.

World Thrift Day: History

The history of World Thrift Day stretches back to the first International Thrift Congress, held in 1924 in Milan, Italy. Here, an Italian professor, Filippo Ravizza, declared October 31 as World Savings Day. The objective was to motivate people to save money and instill their confidence in banks, whose authority was largely forfeited after WWI.

On the first World Thrift Day, people all over the world learned about the importance of savings in schools, offices, and associations. However, the day only gained prominence following WWII. It has been celebrated on October 31 every year since then.

In 1984 in India, the date of World Thrift Day came to coincide with the date that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated. Thus, it was moved and continues to be marked on October 30 now.

World Thrift Day: Significance

The day is significant as it is an occasion to generate awareness about the concept of saving money in a bank (so as to enrich the money supply in the country) instead of keeping it locked away at home.

World Thrift Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme of World Thrift Day is “Saving prepares you for the future”, closely linked with last year’s theme that focused on the importance of savings. The day is often observed by conducting informative campaigns and releasing schemes that promote savings. The focus of this theme will be to emphasise the importance of being financially prepared for a rainy day instead of impulsively spending all at once.

