World Thyroid Awareness Day 2022: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

WORLD THYROID AWARENESS DAY 2022: World Thyroid Day is marked to raise awareness of thyroid problems, their origins, symptoms, and treatment options on May 25 every year. This day is dedicated to those suffering from thyroid and all those working around the world to better understand and treat thyroid disorders. The European Thyroid Association (ETA) coined this day in collaboration with the American Thyroid Association (ATA) and the Latin American Thyroid Society.

On this World Thyroid Awareness Day, let us learn more about thyroid and its diseases:

We all know that thyroid diseases are extremely common worldwide, affecting people of all ages and presenting with a wide range of symptoms.

What is Thyroid?

The thyroid gland is a little butterfly-shaped gland located in neck. This gland’s principal purpose is to regulate the body’s metabolic rate. A well-functioning thyroid gland aids in maintaining the proper amount of these hormones in the body. However, if the thyroid gland produces too many or too little thyroid hormones, it can cause a variety of problems. The decrease in thyroid hormone causes hypothyroidism which causes sudden weight gain and the increase in this hormone causes hyperthyroidism.

Causes:

A thyroid disorder may be caused by several factors, such as iodine deficiency, malfunctioning of the other important glands in the system, inflammation of the thyroid gland, etc.

Symptoms:

Thyroid symptoms vary depending on the presence of thyroid hormones:

Overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) symptoms can include:

Anxiety, irritability, and nervousness.

Weight loss.

Tremors and muscle weakness.

Reduced Menstrual Flow

Underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) symptoms can include:

Feeling fatigued.

Gaining weight.

Having trouble remembering things.

Heavy and frequent Menstrual Flow.

Diagnosis:

If the doctor detects an underlying thyroid issue, he may advise the patient to undergo a series of diagnostic tests. These tests are simple blood tests that are used to evaluate the levels of thyroid hormones in the body, such as T3, T4, and TSH.

Treatment:

The treatment’s goal is to get the thyroid hormones back into equilibrium. Here’s an overview of the several options your doctor might choose:

Anti-thyroid drugs

There are medications used by doctors to stop the thyroid gland from making hormones. Radioactive iodine

This treatment affects your thyroid cells, preventing them from producing enough thyroid hormones. Beta-blockers

This is a type of drug that does not alter the level of hormones in your body but helps you manage your symptoms. Thyroid replacement medication

This medication is primarily used to treat hypothyroidism. It’s a medication that balances your body’s insufficient thyroid hormone production.

