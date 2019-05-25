English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
World Thyroid Day 2019: Here are 5 Tips for a Healthy Thyroid
On World Thyroid Day, we share 5 tips for healthy thyroid for you.
Photo courtesy: Getty images
Loading...
Every year May 25 is observed as World Thyroid Day to promote awareness and understanding of thyroid health and the advances made in treating thyroid diseases. World Thyroid Day was established in 2008 as part of a campaign led by the European Thyroid Association and the American Thyroid Association to emphasize the prevalence of thyroid diseases, to focus on the urgent need for education and prevention programs and to increase awareness of new treatment modalities.
The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the centre of the neck, is the master gland of metabolism. Thyroid hormones play a vital role in regulating metabolism and energy use and affect almost all of the body's organs. In the early stages, a person may not notice any symptoms. However, without treatment, hypothyroidism can lead to severe complications, such as infertility and heart disease.
On World Thyroid Day, we share 5 tips for healthy thyroid for you:
Stay lean and fit: A 2013 European Journal of Endocrinology study says that obesity is linked to the development of thyroid cancer. Maintain a healthy weight with clean eating and exercise to keep your thyroid gland healthy.
Increase iodine intake: Iodine is essential for thyroid health. Hormones such as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) are named T4 and T3 due to the number of iodine molecules they possess. Iodine deficiency is common, but iodine intake can be fortified by consuming dairy products and seafood.
Consume nuts: Nuts have high selenium content which is important to the thyroid as it is needed to convert thyroid hormone T4 to T3 as the enzymes required for this conversion are actually dependant on selenium. It is also a potent antioxidant; protecting the gland from oxidative stress. Broccoli, butter, eggs, fish, garlic, onion, turnips and seafood are also fantastic sources of selenium.
Hit the gym: Thyroid hormones help to regulate body weight. People with low levels of thyroid hormones can experience weight gain and an increase in body mass index (BMI) while a high level of hormones can result in weight loss. Hit the gym to control weight gain or loss.
Increase intake of anti-oxidants: The thyroid is very susceptible to oxidative stress. Berries like strawberries, raspberries and colourful vegetables that are high in anti-oxidants are extremely helpful to protect the thyroid. They are also must-haves if someone is suffering from an autoimmune thyroid disorder.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the centre of the neck, is the master gland of metabolism. Thyroid hormones play a vital role in regulating metabolism and energy use and affect almost all of the body's organs. In the early stages, a person may not notice any symptoms. However, without treatment, hypothyroidism can lead to severe complications, such as infertility and heart disease.
On World Thyroid Day, we share 5 tips for healthy thyroid for you:
Stay lean and fit: A 2013 European Journal of Endocrinology study says that obesity is linked to the development of thyroid cancer. Maintain a healthy weight with clean eating and exercise to keep your thyroid gland healthy.
Increase iodine intake: Iodine is essential for thyroid health. Hormones such as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) are named T4 and T3 due to the number of iodine molecules they possess. Iodine deficiency is common, but iodine intake can be fortified by consuming dairy products and seafood.
Consume nuts: Nuts have high selenium content which is important to the thyroid as it is needed to convert thyroid hormone T4 to T3 as the enzymes required for this conversion are actually dependant on selenium. It is also a potent antioxidant; protecting the gland from oxidative stress. Broccoli, butter, eggs, fish, garlic, onion, turnips and seafood are also fantastic sources of selenium.
Hit the gym: Thyroid hormones help to regulate body weight. People with low levels of thyroid hormones can experience weight gain and an increase in body mass index (BMI) while a high level of hormones can result in weight loss. Hit the gym to control weight gain or loss.
Increase intake of anti-oxidants: The thyroid is very susceptible to oxidative stress. Berries like strawberries, raspberries and colourful vegetables that are high in anti-oxidants are extremely helpful to protect the thyroid. They are also must-haves if someone is suffering from an autoimmune thyroid disorder.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- We Need More Films like Disney’s Aladdin and More Women like the New Jasmine, Here’s Why
- Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Headline Making Moments From Koffee with Karan
- Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results