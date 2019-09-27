World Tourism Day 2019: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About It

World Tourism Day has been celebrated by the United Nations World Tourism Organization as an international observance on September 27, since 1980. The particular day was chosen as on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted.

Notably, the adoption of the Statutes is considered a milestone in global tourism. The purpose of the day is to create awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide.

The theme for World Tourism Day in 2019 is "Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All". This year India is hosting the World Tourism Day 2019. The objectives of the theme are:

-- In present times, the world needed fresh policies to maximize the potential of tourism. It can create more and better jobs, especially for youth and women.

-- Jobs in tourism are also required because it must reflect and incorporate ongoing advances in technology.

-- Tourism can offer many types of jobs but it is often undervalued. However, it is a fact that tourism is generating 10 per cent of world jobs.

-- Notably, India was chosen as a host country because it has a different geographical entity than the rest of Asia offering travellers different tourism choices, diverse art, culture, cuisine, history and even language.

-- Notably, the theme of the day was "sustainable tourism", in 2017, while in 2018 the theme was "Tourism and the Digital Transformation".

In October 1997, the UNWTO General Assembly decided to designate a host country each year to act as the Organization's partner in the celebration of World Tourism Day. Following that, at its fifteenth session in Beijing China, in October 2003, the Assembly decided upon a geographical order to be followed for World Tourism Day celebrations.

