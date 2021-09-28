World Tourism Day 2021: 5 Unique Destinations to Explore in India Post-pandemic

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a significant social and economic effect. Both established and emerging economies have been impacted. The most disadvantaged and marginalised communities have been affected the hardest. The resumption of tourism will aid in the acceleration of recovery and growth. It is critical that the advantages that will result from this are distributed broadly and fairly. As a result, the United Nations World Tourism Organization has selected World Tourism Day 2021, which will be marked on September 27, as a day to concentrate on ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth.’

On this occasion, we’ve put together a list of some of the most unusual, out-of-the-way spots to visit after the pandemic. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get started.

Damro (Arunachal Pradesh)

Damro Gidum, a charming hidden passage to heaven is located in the Mariyang Block of Upper Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. The longest hanging footbridge in Arunachal Pradesh sways softly across the Yamne River. It is hung between suspension cables made of canes and wires, with a pathway built of split bamboos for panelling as protection. This town is notable for the relaxed way of life of the people, which you may enjoy throughout your visit. It is recognised for its basic way of life, with thatched bamboo homes and a huge expanse of meadows. The structure is made of ropes and bamboo.

Girnar Hill (Gujarat)

The Girnar Hills in Gujarat, around 35 kilometres from Junagadh town, is believed to be older than the Himalayas. Even if you are not religious, you may enjoy the picturesque hills, the architectural splendour of the temples, and the challenging treks. It is also known as Revatak Parvat and is densely fortified with Hindu and Jain temples. The top is reached through over 10,000 stone stairs. The Jain temples, the oldest of which dates from the 12th century, are located about two-thirds upward. The Hindu temples are located higher up on numerous summits and require hiking via undulating pathways. A Dattatreya temple sits perilously atop the namesake mountain.

Living Root Bridges (Meghalaya)

Some amazing man-made natural wonders can be found deep in the dense tropical jungle of Meghalaya, which is covered in mist and rain for much of the year. Living root bridges are made by the ingenious Khasi tribal, members who have trained them to grow from the roots of ancient rubber trees native to the northeast area. A new root bridge takes around 15 years to develop strong enough to support the weight of individuals passing it. It will, however, continue to develop and strengthen over time. Some of the bridges are thought to be hundreds of years old, and their twisted webs of roots are almost spooky in nature, seeming like they belong in a dream realm.

Roopkund (Uttarakhand)

Roopkund is a glacial lake in the Himalayan Region located 5,029 metres (16,500 feet) above sea level and surrounded by snow-capped mountains and jagged glaciers. The main draw here, though, is what lies under the surface — around 600 to 800 human bones. According to legend, these are the bones of a Kannauj king and his retinue who died in the 9th century. Their bones can now be seen when the lake thaws. This trek from the Lohajang Pass via many towns, glacier valleys, and mountainous terrain —is definitely one of India’s most difficult treks.

Liktak Lake (Manipur)

The world’s floating lake, Loktak Lake, is located in Manipur. It is the largest freshwater lake in North East India and one of the most fascinating locations in India. This lake is well-known for its abundance of organic materials, flora, and soil. It covers 300 square metres and provides a living for the residents. Loktak Lake is also home to the Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world’s first floating national park, which is home to 424 animal species and 100 bird species. So, the next time you visit the North East after the epidemic, Loktak Lake should be on your itinerary.

