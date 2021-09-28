World Tourism Day 2021: How To Be A Prepared Traveller During the Pandemic

Covid-19 has transformed the world of travel, from hand sanitisers in hotel lobbies, stewardesses in masks, centralized lockdowns to contact tracing apps. While staying at home is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many of us are curious to know how to travel safely after being homebound for months. Medical experts have weighed in on the best ways to travel, taking into account both your personal and public safety as much as possible. So, if you intend to travel again, it is critical to stay informed about how to do so safely for yourself and others around you.

Policy Check

Various nations, states, and towns already have COVID-19 travel standards in place that control who may visit and what tourists must do before visiting. If you’re planning a trip in the coming weeks, start by researching your destination’s airline, accommodation, and local regulations. Mandatory facemasks, hand washing and social distance are three standards you may anticipate to encounter.

Always keep the essentials in check

To be safe, pack as though you’ll be quarantined and be ready for services to be unavailable. Flights may not include in-flight food or beverages, so bring extra snacks with you. It’s usually a good idea to pack enough disinfectant wipes for an extra clean flight seat, lodgings, and any other locations you could come into touch with when travelling. Pack your vaccination card as confirmation of your immunization status. Pack your Covid tests as well to demonstrate that you have tested negative.

Bring extra masks, either reusable or disposable, for everyone in your party. It’s also a good idea to have a hand sanitiser on hand to reduce the risk of illness.

Consider going contactless

Downloading airport, aircraft, hotel/accommodation, food delivery, ridesharing, and other relevant applications can assist you in maintaining social distance and avoiding touch with more surfaces. Some hotels even allow you to use their app as a key to your room!

Basic safety precautions

Whenever feasible, anybody who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination should be completely vaccinated prior to travel. If you have not yet been completely immunized against COVID-19, get tested one to three days before your travel to ensure you are virus-free. When you return, have yourself tested three to five days later and self-quarantine for seven days regardless of the results. If you choose not to get tested, self-quarantine for ten days.

Irrespective of the vaccination status, you should maintain to wear a face mask whenever in public, keep a six-foot distance from people, avoid crowds, and wash your hands frequently while travelling. Also, keep an eye out for signs throughout your vacation.

