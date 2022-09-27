World Tourism Day 2022: Best Places to Visit in India to Celebrate Navratri in Different Ways

Navratri is a nine-day-long festival which is celebrated in different ways across the country, needless to say, it’s vibrant everywhere. It is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, which celebrates good over evil. While states observe the nine-day festival differently, enthusiasm is common among all and highlights a lot about each culture.

This year, Navaratri commenced on September 26 and will conclude on Dussehra i.e. October 5. Visiting different destinations during the festival can give you an impeccable experience, and therefore you must add these places to your travel bucket list this year.

Katra, Jammu and Kashmir

People wanting to take a trip to other states should definitely visit Katra in J&K. Mata Vaishno Devi temple here is decorated with fresh flowers and lights during this festival. Devotees make it a ritual to climb up to the temple, specifically during Navratri. The entire place looks vibrant even later in the day.

Ahmedabad

Celebrations are started with aarti of all forms of Durga, which is then followed by Garba – a folk dance where men and women dress up to play dandiya, usually around the idol.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Diyas light up on the ghats and Ramcharitmanas are chanted throughout the city for nine days. The most exciting part is, the Ramleela that is performed during these days, where the effigies of Ravana are burnt on the last day to celebrate good over evil.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The Kanaka Durga temple sees a lot of locals and tourists during Navratri, where the idol is dressed in different forms on all days. The temple is located on the banks of the Krishna river, and the flower stakes are set to float in the river on the 9th day. Bathukamma Panduga is what the people here call Navratri in their local language

Uttarakhand

Dev Bhoomi or ‘the land of Gods’ is among the must-visit during Navratri. The temples of Naina Devi, Kasar Devi, Dhari Devi, Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi are believed to be surrounded by mystic vibrations during this time of the year, hence devotes consider it the best time to visit to seek blessings.

West Bengal

The city is decorated with hundreds of Durga Puja pandals, which are decorated with all the bling. There’s food, prayers, decorations and everything that speaks of festivities. The idols are decorated with new clothes, red vermilion, flowers, and jewellery every day.

