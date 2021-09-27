World Tourism Day 2021: Safety Tips for Domestic and International Travel Amid Covid-19 

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27. The day was first proclaimed in 1970 and United Nations World Tourism Organization declared it as an international observance. The day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and its effect on social, cultural, political and economic values globally. With travel restrictions easing in many countries around the world, the travel freaks are all set to venture out and complete their pending bucket list.

However, it is imperative to remember the Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines imposed for safe travels. Here are some of the things that you must keep in mind while planning to travel domestic as well as international destinations.

World Tourism Day 2021: Precautions to take for safe travel

1. First, check the travel restrictions and important guidelines imposed on certain locations. Some places have requested a period of quarantine, while others require medical certificates declaring that you are Covid-19 free. It is best to follow these guidelines to ensure a safe trip without any unforeseen consequences.

2. Research about destinations and have a safe and comfortable trip. There are several websites where you can get brief information about the destination and know about accommodation options and local sights.

3. Make a list of the things and places that you want to explore and plan accordingly.

4. Prepare a list of essentials like id cards, hand sanitiser, disinfectant wipes, tissues, face masks, hair caps, face shields etc. that you need to carry for your safe travel.

5. Maintain Covid-19 safety precautions like avoiding touching devices, surfaces, ATMs, escalators, lift buttons etc as much as you can. If you need to touch such surfaces, sanitize your hand properly.

6. Minimise human contact and use technology as much as possible.

7. Sanitise your surroundings like your seat, tray table, armrest, seat flap etc with a disinfectant spray or wipe.

8. Drink packaged water and consume packaged food.

9. Lastly, if you are feeling sick then stay at home as people also need to be safe around you. In this way, you can prevent the virus from spreading.

