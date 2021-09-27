World Tourism Day 2021: Top 10 Tourist Destinations in India

Known for its diversity, India has more hues than you can imagine. The list of top Indian tourist destinations is as extensive as the country’s natural beauty. Travelling and exploring every area of the country is the greatest way to get bathed in this hue. From historical landmarks to dazzling beaches, architectural marvels to natural splendours, India has a plethora of notable sites to visit that will undoubtedly pique your interest.

Kashmir

Kashmir, one of the most magnificent destinations in India, is recognised for its natural beauty and is hence appropriately referred to as “Heaven on Earth." With its beautiful lakes, luscious fruit orchards, green meadows, pine and deodar woods, all surrounded by mountains of the Himalayan and Pir-Panjal ranges, Kashmir appears to have stepped right out of a postcard. Kashmir Valley is excellent for nature enthusiasts, family vacations, honeymooners, and even a group of friends.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, the capital of Himachal, is one of India’s most famed hill stations. This area draws a lot of people because of the Town Hall in the centre and the beautiful vista of the Himalayas. Visit the Viceregal Lodge, Christ Church, and Gorton Castle to learn about Shimla’s true legacy. The snowy mountains and tiny alleyways are worth seeing and exploring throughout the winter.

Leh, Ladakh

The Leh district of Ladakh UT is located in eastern Jammu and Kashmir. Ladakh is famous for its beautiful lakes, icy winds, glaciers, and sand dunes. It has preserved its isolation from the contemporary world, which is a good thing. Pangong Lake, Tso Moriri Lake, and Leh Palace are the most well-known tourist sites in the area. There are also several activities to be had here, ranging from whitewater rafting to mountaineering and trekking.

Gangtok, Sikkim

One of the most popular tourist attractions in the area, with beautiful views of the Kanchenjunga peak, uniqueness and brightness in colours of culture and tradition are interwoven into the stunning scenery, and just the perfect splash of subtle city life. Gangtok, which means “hilltop," is without a doubt one of the most picturesque hill stations in the country.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar’s allure makes it the finest tourist destination in India. The skyscraping mountains, interlaced beautifully with lush tea farms, are a visual treat. As if that weren’t enough, the tranquil lakes, awe-inspiring dams, and swaying dense woods add to Munnar’s enthralling allure. This attractive highland station, located on the triangle of River Mattupetti, Periavaru, and Nallathanni, is without a doubt the most interesting canvas of nature by all accounts.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Exploration of India would be incomplete without a visit to Varanasi, the country’s holiest city. Also referred to as the city of Moksha, it bears tremendous religious importance for Hindus. The city, which is located on the banks of the sacred river Ganga, is thought to be over 5000 years old. Varanasi, India’s ultimate spiritual vacation destination, is bustling with stunning old temples and holy Ghats packed with people conducting various rituals and prayers.

Runn of Kutch, Gujarat

The Great Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is a vast expanse of white salt desert that is one of the greatest locations to visit in India. The Rann of Kutch, which covers an area of 7500 square kilometres, is one of the world’s biggest salt deserts and the only one of its sort in India.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer, often known as the Land of the Golden Sands, is a picturesque city in Rajasthan famed for its rich cultural history and legends of valiant Rajput monarchs. The vast Thar Desert surrounds this famous tourist attraction. With its majestic Sonar Quila or Jaisalmer Fort, Havelis, exquisite food, and camel safari opportunities in the desert, Jaisalmer provides a real taste of Rajasthani culture, customs, and legacy.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

The “Pink City" is a major tourist and educational destination in India. Only a few cities capture and display the rich heritage of the past, and Jaipur is one of them. The Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, and Amber Fort are renowned tourist attractions. This is a must-see if you wish to experience the royal history and architecture. Do not miss Amitabh Bachchan’s narrated Sound & Light Show at Amber Fort.

Mysore, Karnataka

From 1399 to 1947, Mysore, in Karnataka, was the capital of the Kingdom of Mysore. Mysore is also known as Garden City, Ivory City, City of Yoga, and the City of Palace. Mysore Palace, also known as Amba Vilas Palace, is one of India’s most visited monuments. The magnificent architecture and culture of the past may still be found in this location.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here