World Tuna Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD TUNA DAY 2022: In a bid to spread awareness about Tuna fish and its importance to humans and planet earth, May 2 is observed as World Tuna Day. The day also promotes the importance of sustainable fishing practices and educates the world on how tuna have become endangered species due to the high demand for their meat. For those who don’t know, tuna is extremely crucial for both developed and developing nations, not only for being a significant food source but also because they carry amazing nutritional value.

World Tuna Day: History

World Tuna Day was established in December 2016 by the United Nations General Assembly, with an aim to preserve endangered species. This is after the UN general assembly officially voted to observe the day in its resolution 71/124. In 2017, the first World Tuna Day was observed. As per the UN, around 7 million metric tons of tuna and tuna-like species are harvested every year.

World Tuna Day: Significance

The day is of immense significance, as several countries depend on tuna for food security, economic development, employment, livelihood, culture, and nutrition, and around 80 nations have tuna fisheries. But what is more worrying is that the number and capacity of these fisheries are constantly growing.

World Tuna Day 2022 Theme

The fish is rich in Omega 3, Vitamin B12, proteins, and other minerals. Therefore, to avoid overfishing of tuna, World Tuna Day is very significant, and this year it is being celebrated under the theme “Our Tuna, Our Heritage”. Presently, around 96 countries are involved in the conservation and management of Tuna which has an annual value of around 10 billion USD.

In the past few years, the population of Tuna has declined by more than 97 per cent. Witnessing the concerning number, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and other environmental groups have warned the fisheries and now tuna falls under the endangered species category.

Fish is also very important for maintaining the food chain and the ecosystem. Tuna are warm-blooded fish, and about 40 species are found in the Atlantic, Indian, Pacific Oceans, and the Mediterranean Sea.

