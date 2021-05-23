World Turtle Day 2021: Significance, Theme, Quotes and Images To Spread Awareness

World Turtle Day is observed on May 23. The day is celebrated to make people aware of turtle and tortoise and their habitats. Every year since 2000, American Tortoise Rescue (ATR), a nonprofit organization established in 1990, sponsors the celebrations for World Turtle Day. The theme for this year “Turtles Rock!” encourages a worldwide audience to see turtles as more than just rocks with legs.

To mark the day, the Twitter handle of World Turtle Day has asked all turtle and tortoise lovers to show their appreciation of the special day by taking “shellfies” and “shellebrating” with events and shares on social media. .

Who else is heading outside this weekend & rocking their shirt for #WorldTurtleDay? Don’t forget: you can still enter our #shellfie giveaway, we’re giving away 2 #TurtlesRock shirts! Tweet your #shellfie by 5pm PDT on #WorldTurtleDay Sunday May 23, make sure you’re following us! pic.twitter.com/AIHOXfiqH6— World Turtle Day® (@WorldTurtleDay) May 22, 2021

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also tweeted about this special day reminding people of responsibilities of protecting turtles.

RELATED NEWS PIL Filed at Gauhati High Court Against Centre's Green Signal to OIL to Drill Inside Forest

#Turtles play a vital role in maintaining the #ecosystem healthy & balanced. #WorldTurtleDay is the day to remind our responsibilities of protecting them. Besides, drawing attention to the measures that should be taken for helping them in surviving without any human interference. pic.twitter.com/IAFaDqRMFs— MoEF&CC (@moefcc) May 23, 2021

On World Turtle Day 2021, we are here to help you with quotes and WhatsApp messages to spread the word:

God has made humans the most intelligent ones and hence it stands as our responsibility to take care of the turtles who are about to get extinct. World Turtle Day

I am now a turtle. Virtually everything I own is on my back and suffice it to say I am one ton lighter and therefore 2,000 pounds happier. All houses are gone - Bobby Darin

Take a walk with a turtle. And behold the world in pause - Bruce Feiler

Life for turtles is long unless humans prey them and make them their lunch and dinner. Let’s save turtles. - Let’s share World Turtle Day awareness in the whole world!

Let us save the little turtles by showing our responsibility as a human, Let us celebrate the World Turtle Day together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here