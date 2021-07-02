World UFO Day: History, Significance, Recent UFO Sightings Across Globe

July 2 is sacred for those who believe in the existence of aliens and extra-terrestrial beings from another world who allegedly visit the planet Earth on their special aircraft – identified by terrestrial beings as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) – from time to time for reasons unknown to the mankind yet.

What we Know about UFOs

According to the official website of World UFO Day, UFOs have been pigeonholed as anomalies, completely unidentified or identifiable. A common definition of UFO is something that is visible in the sky but not identifiable with any known object or natural phenomena.

History & Significance

Perhaps the Roswell incident of 1947 was the first incident that led to varied conspiracy theories around the existence of aliens. In actual fact, a weather balloon of the US Security Forces crashed near Roswell Mexico.

Towards the beginning of the 20th century, nine unusual objects were spotted high above in the sky of Washington on June 24.

According to aviator Kenneth Arnold, these flying objects looked “like a saucer” or “a large flat disk” that has come to be the associated image of an alien spacecraft.

This day - July 2 - across the globe is observed for the sake of raising awareness about UFOs, and to that effect facilitate a moment for people to take time off their hectic life and look up in the sky for unidentified flying objects with a belief and conviction that UFOs exist and could pass by the Earth any moment. Some countries also celebrate June 24 as the World UFO Day. The World UFO Day Organisation first celebrated the day in the year of 2001.

Recent UFO Sightings

National UFO Reporting Centre (NUFORC) – a US-based UFO sighting and investing agency – reported over 1,800 instances of UFO sightings in Massachusetts recently. The U.S. military planes sighted over 144 cases of unidentified flying objects in the skies of the Bay state and beyond. The sighting reports however don’t clear the air on the debate over whether aliens exist for real.

