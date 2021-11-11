World Usability Day 2021: All You Need to Know

World Usability Day, also known as the Make Things Easier Day, is celebrated on the second Thursday of November every year. It is aimed at making the world a better place for consumers of every kind and hue. The day was first celebrated in 2005 by an organisation called the Usability Professionals Association, which is now known as User Experience Professionals Association.

The aim of the day is to promote the values of usability, usability engineering, universal usability, user-centered design, and every single user’s responsibility to enquire and ask about things which work better. This year, World Usability Day is being celebrated today, November 11.

The day is celebrated by adopting a different theme each year. Organizations, groups, and even individuals are encouraged to hold various events to mark the day, according to the theme which has been adopted that particular year.

According to the official website, World Usability Day is a single chain of events occurring around the world which brings together communities of industrial, professional, educational, government and citizen groups which are aimed at our common objective, which is to ensure that the services and products that are so important to human life are much easier to access and simpler to use.

It is also about celebrating the advances that we have made in manufacturing and creating various usable products and educating the masses about how our daily lives are impacted by usability. It is about making our world work better.

It is about reaching out to the common citizen and spreading the message: We don’t have to put up with products and services that don’t work well and that human error is a misnomer. We have to work towards ensuring that no consumers have to suffer for any kind of error, human or machine.

