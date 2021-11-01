World Vegan Day 2021: Take a Look at These 7 Green-club B-town Celebrities

Whether you’re doing it for medical purposes, love of animals, the environment, or simply a switch in flavor, transitioning to veganism can be difficult and should be done with caution. Many celebrities are increasingly opting for a greener lifestyle. Veganism is a way of life that requires ongoing dedication and persistence. So, in honour of World Vegan Day on November 1, here are a few Indian celebrities that have embraced veganism and the tales behind their decision.

KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to animal rights and advocacy. Her views on veganism imply that she practices it for ethical as well as environmental reasons. For the uninitiated, she was first a fervent non-vegetarian, then a vegetarian, and finally a vegan.

AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan and his former wife and director-producer Kiran Rao both went vegan around the same time. Rao is claimed to have shown Khan a video of the most frequent diseases that kill people and how a change in diet might help prevent them. He gave up all dairy products, including curd, which he has admitted in several interviews he misses.

R. MADHVAN

R Madhavan, a vegetarian turned vegan, has been a passionate vegan for years and has consistently shown support for animal rights and preservation throughout his career. In 2012, he was also voted PETA Person of the Year.

ESHA GUPTA

Esha Gupta, a PETA member, became vegan and is pleased with the impact it has had on her life. Her motivation for making the move was to battle climate change, save animal lives, and live a better lifestyle. Esha was reared as a vegetarian and converted to veganism in 2015.

JOHN ABRAHAM

John Abraham, a fervent believer in not needing meat to bulk up, became vegan in favour of animal rights and has frequently stated his affection for animals and their protection from inhumane acts.

ALIA BHATT

Her affection for animals, particularly cats, is not new to us. However, the actor was not always a vegan. She is a new member of the green club. She also founded the animal charity organisation CoExist, which works tirelessly for stray animals in India.

SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the torchbearer of the green club. However, this was not always the case. She is a real Punjabi and enjoyed non-vegetarian cuisine, particularly seafood. However, as she got more health-conscious, she transitioned to vegetarianism, and subsequently to veganism, because of her lactose intolerance.

