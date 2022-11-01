World Vegan Day 2022: 5 Common Myths About Veganism and Vegan Diet That Just Aren't True!

WORLD VEGAN DAY 2022: World Vegan Day is observed on November 1. This annual event aims to raise awareness about animal rights and the advantages of a vegan diet. Veganism is the dietary practice of abstaining from using animal products. A vegan diet is widely regarded as one of the healthiest ways to live, but it is fraught with myths and misconceptions. Don’t worry, we will bust them one by one for you here. Here are the top 5 myths about veganism and a vegan diet:

Myth 1: Vegan foods are protein deficient

Non-vegetarian foods, such as meat and eggs, are high in protein. However, this does not imply that vegan foods are deficient in this important nutrient. Vegan food items such as broccoli, tofu, tempeh, seaweed, peas, beans, and pulses are high in protein. You simply need to find out which protein-rich items can fit into your vegan diet.

Myth 2: Following a vegan diet means you will lose weight

This is a common misunderstanding. While a vegan diet can work for weight loss, weight loss is only determined by the principle of eating fewer calories than you are burning. Eating vegan food that is high in calories, like foods rich in fat, will only increase your body weight.

Myth 3: Vegans lack enough calcium

Though milk, cheese, and yoghurt are the most common sources of calcium, some vegan foods also contain this nutrient. Kale, spinach, dry fruits, nuts, and so on are examples. Nut-based milks like almond milk or soy milk also are rich in calcium.

Myth 4: Veganism is a disorder

People frequently mix up anorexia, an eating disorder, and veganism. The former is an eating disorder where an individual’s weight is concerningly low and they have a fear of food. The latter, on the other hand, is a deliberate dietary choice. Veganism is a healthy way to stay fit while also protecting the animals around us.

Myth 5: Following a vegan diet is not healthy for children

A vegan diet is beneficial to people of all ages, according to the British Dietetic Association (BDA). You simply need to ensure that your dietary habits are well-planned. However, you should ensure that children and teenagers on a vegan diet are getting adequate amounts of high-quality protein to help in their growing stages.

