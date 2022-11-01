World Vegan Day 2022: Healthy Vegan Recipes That Are Totally Crave-Worthy

WORLD VEGAN DAY 2022: Every year, on the first of November, people across the globe celebrate World Vegan Day. The vegan lifestyle has slowly taken hold as more and more people are getting inclined towards a vegan diet, not just for its health benefits, but also to show support in preventing animal cruelty. From supermarkets to restaurants and airlines, vegan foods and dishes are making their way onto the menu. Many celebrities too have opted for the vegan life like Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Kapoor to name a few.

If you too are willing to opt for the vegan diet, here are 6 must-try recipes-

Creamy broccoli vegan pasta

This creamy vegan pasta will make you quit your classic mac and cheese due to its creamy and tangy taste. The sauces are made up of a protein-rich concoction of white beans, nutritional yeast and lemon juice that will make your taste buds crave more.

Recipe

Boil the broccoli with the pasta. Add the broccoli three minutes before the pasta is done. Make the cream with flour, oil, salt, pepper, oregano, and any non-dairy milk of your choice. It takes about 8 –10 minutes to cook so you can start this along with the water boiling for pasta. Now add the pasta and broccoli to the cream, mix it and serve it hot.

Vegetable Fajitas

Swap your meat with smokey grilled mushrooms in this delicious fajita recipe.

Recipe: Heat a grill pan on medium flame and arrange green, yellow and red bell peppers sliced thinly on it. In a separate pan, add mushrooms and onion wedges. Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk the avocado oil, chopped garlic, chilli powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of this oil on the peppers and the remaining on the mushrooms and onions. Add a dash of vinegar to the mushrooms. Grill the peppers for at least 8 to 10 minutes, by tossing them frequently until charred. And grill the mushrooms and onion wedges for about about 8-10 minutes as well. After the vegetables are well-done, take them off the flame and drizzle a few drops of lemon, salt, pepper and chilli powder for taste. Cut the mushrooms into thin strips. Serve the mushrooms, bell peppers and onions with the tortillas, guacamole, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, salsa, and slices of lemon.

Nutty Salad

Instead of the meat, use roasted nuts to add some crunch to this incredibly healthy salad. Add some broccoli, maple syrup, cucumber, onions, vegan cheese, and cherry tomatoes. You can also add fruits like kiwis and watermelons to increase the nutritional value of the dish.

Recipe

Chop the broccoli into small pieces and dice the stems. In a separate bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons of olive oil and vegan mayonnaise, 1.5 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoon mustard sauce, maple syrup, crushed garlic, salt and pepper. Add broccoli, onions, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes in it. Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking tray with baking paper. Add some almonds, cashews and walnuts with maple syrup and bake it for 10-15 minutes. After it cools down, toss it in the salad.

Tofu scramble

Vegan-ize your scrambled egg recipe with tofu and some flavourful spices and fresh veggies to have a power-packed breakfast.

Recipe

Crumble the tofu block into small pieces using a fork or potato masher. Slice some onions and bell peppers. Squeeze out excess moisture from tofu by using a kitchen towel. In a pan, add a tablespoon of olive oil, and saute onions and bell peppers. Add spices as per your liking and add the crumbled tofu. Keep stirring and add salt and black pepper to it. Toast the bread and slice some tomatoes. Serve it hot.

Frankie

Vegan Frankie is a must-try. Check out the easy recipe here.

Recipe

Boil the potatoes on the stove and roast cauliflower and chickpeas in the oven with spices and salt. Mash the potatoes when done and add some spices, salt and ghee and add some water to make the mashed potato mixture smooth. Warm the tortillas, spread the potato mixture, and top it with cauliflower and chickpeas. Add some mint chutney and pickled onions, roll it up like a burrito and dig in.

Vegan Raspberry Cheesecake

For a scrumptious and healthy dessert, choose a raspberry cheesecake. This tart dish has a raspberry layer, a creamy lemon layer, and a toasty walnut crust tastes absolutely rich, delicious and heavenly.

Recipe

Pulse walnuts, dates, coconut oil and salt until crumbly. Press the crust to the bottom of the pan and freeze it for 15 minutes or more. Blend some cashews, coconut milk, maple syrup, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract and salt until creamy. Pour this mixture over the frozen crust and freeze it for 2-3 hours. In a separate blender, add raspberries, lemon juice, and maple syrup and blend until smooth. Pour this mixture into the frozen cheesecake layer and smooth it out. Freeze it for 5-6 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, let it thaw for half an hour before slicing it and serving it.

