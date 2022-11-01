World Vegan Day 2022: History, Significance and How to Celebrate

WORLD VEGAN DAY 2022: Veganism has gained popularity as an ethical lifestyle worldwide. From greater visibility on social media to increased availability of vegan food and clothing products, this way of living has left its mark on the world. To honour the vegan way and the inception and growth of this lifestyle, the world as a whole celebrates World Vegan Day on November 1 every year.

The history of World Vegan Day is fairly recent. However, the movement behind it has existed for a long time. The observation of the day serves as a great opportunity to spread awareness about the vegan diet and lifestyle.

World Vegan Day: History

World Vegan Day traces its origins to England in 1994. At the time, animal rights activist Louise Wallis was serving as the President of the Vegan Society. It was the Society’s 50th anniversary, and she needed a suitable setting to celebrate it. Wallis’ objective was to direct focus towards the continued existence of a vegan association and to garner attention to the fact that the word ‘vegan’ had become commonplace in the English language.

Wallis wanted to avoid the day clashing with Halloween (October 31) and the Mexican Day of the Dead (November 2). Unsure about the original date of the inception of the Society, Wallis decided to go with November 1 as the date for World Vegan Day. Since then, the observation of the day has provided an occasion for vegans worldwide to honour and encourage veganism.

World Vegan Day this year will mark the 28th such celebration.

World Vegan Day: Significance

Followers of the lifestyle take this occasion to highlight how veganism serves as a healthy lifestyle that is easy to adopt for the layperson. Recently, the health and environmental advantages of a vegan diet have been in focus on multiple social media and advocacy platforms.

World Vegan Day: How to Celebrate

Like every year, World Vegan Day in 2022 will also be marked with exhibitions, public debates, seminars, and workshops. People looking to adopt the vegan lifestyle can interact and learn from the events and make an informed choice about the transition.

