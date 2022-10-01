World Vegetarian Day 2022: 5 Drool-Worthy Vegetarian Curry That You Must Try

WORLD VEGETARIAN DAY 2022: World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year on October 1 to honour vegetarianism. The International Vegetarian Union was endorsed the day after it was first created by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 with the stated goal of promoting the joy, compassion, and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism. India is the home of delectable curries, and at least one vegetarian curry is consumed daily as part of our diet.

To live a healthier and more environmentally friendly life, more and more people are taking the cautious step of becoming vegetarians. But tuning vegetarian doesn’t mean you have to eat boring food. From delish Paneer Butter Masala to healthy Vegetable Korma, choose your favourite and prepare a delicious vegetarian curry to cherish the occasion.

Paneer Butter Masala

It is one of the most popular recipes that come to mind when one thinks of paneer. It’s the ideal blend of spices and a delicious tomato-based gravy that makes this dish delectable and versatile enough to be eaten with any Indian bread or rice. This will undoubtedly leave you licking the platter clean!

Tadka Dal Fry

The is the most popular and incredibly easy curry from the Punjabi region, Tadka Dal Fry! The combination of dal fry with jeera rice, naan, or chapatti tastes delicious and completes the dish’s nutritional profile.

Pindi Chole

Chole is a well-known North Indian dish. However, it is popular in practically every section of the country and offers a variety of flavours. It’s peppery and dry, with a sour citrus taste. Along with chickpeas, the customary ingredients include onion, chopped tomatoes, coriander seed, garlic, chillies, ginger, dried mango powder, crushed pomegranate seed, and garam masala.

Malai Kofta

The Mughlai cuisine is where this dish has its roots. The mouth-watering and healthy kofta dipped in the curry is the soul of the dish. The traditional north Indian meal can be enjoyed with rotis and rice.

Vegetable Korma

This recipe has a lot of veggies, so if you have a picky eater at home who always refuses to eat vegetables and struggles with you at the dinner table, this might be the recipe that persuades them to do so. This curry, which is made with peas, carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, green beans, and cottage cheese, is incredibly healthy and goes well with ghee rice and flattened Indian bread.

