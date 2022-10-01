World Vegetarian Day 2022: Know the Five Health Benefits of a Plant-based Diet

WORLD VEGETARIAN DAY 2022: Observed annually on October 1, World Vegetarian Day is celebrated so that people can be made aware of the humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian diet and its ensuing health benefits. In the present situation, where each person is taking good care of their health and working towards building their immunity, a plant-based diet is a really good way to get a head start in this route — your body as well as the environment will thank you.

It was in 1977, when World Vegetarian Day was founded by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS). Taking a step further, the International Vegetarian Union endorsed the World Vegetarian Day in 1978. In fact, the entire month of October is ‘Month of Vegetarian Food’ — an event which was started by the International Vegetarian Union.

On World Vegetarian Day, here are five health benefits of consuming a plant-based diet to know of:

A Plant-Based Diet May Lower Your Blood Pressure

Several studies have shown consuming a plant-based diet not only reduces the risk of hypertension but also lowers one’s blood pressure. Leads To A Healthy Heart

High consumption of meat can lead to heart issues as it contains saturated fat. Hence, reducing meat consumption and increasing your intake of plant-based food can enhance your heart health. Helps In Weight Loss Too

Apparently, an individual’s risk of obesity decreases when they replace eating meat with a plant-based diet. It has also been observed that those consuming a plant-based diet tend to weigh less. Hence, it is important to maintain a healthy diet. It May Also Improve Your Cholesterol

A healthy diet is a must to keep all cholesterol related problems at bay. Shifting to a plant-based diet can reduce bad cholesterol in your body, which can further reduce chances of heart attack, stroke, or heart disease. Time to switch to a plant-based diet? Helps In Diabetes Prevention And Treatment

Plant based diets prevent and combat diabetes in two ways: by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing insulin resistance. Those who consume vegetarian diets that include dairy and eggs have a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than meat eaters.

