World Vegetarian Day: 5 Benefits of Vegetarianism

Humans started off as vegetarians, suggests the majority of studies on the subject. It wasn’t until weapons were invented that we started eating meat. The human system, however, was designed to eat fruits and vegetables. There are many benefits to vegetarianism and veganism, but the majority of people remain carnivores.

October 1 is celebrated as World Vegetarian Day. The day was originally established by North American Vegetarian Society and later endorsed by International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

On this Vegetarian day, here are five reasons how vegetarianism can improve your life.

Healthier heart

Our heart is responsible for keeping the blood running through our veins. For such an important job, it’s actually quite a fragile thing. The biggest enemies of the heart are saturated fats, cholesterol, etc, all things common with the consumption of meat. Keep your heart healthy with a daily dose of veggies.

Lowered risk of diabetes

While it is sometimes genetic, lifestyle and diet are the biggest contributors to diabetes. A plant-based diet may help reduce the risk factors associated with diabetes, keep your insulin levels in balance, and glucose levels manageable.

Longevity

According to Michael F Roizen, MD, author of The RealAge Diet: Make Yourself Younger with What You Eat, people who consume animal-based fats and products are likely to have a shorter lifespan than vegetarians. Similarly, research was carried out in Japan to discover why people lived long there. They studied more than 600 Okinawan centenarians for over three decades. Their secret: a low-calorie diet of unrefined complex carbohydrates, fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, and soy.

Reduced infection risks

By cutting out meat, you’re automatically eliminating the risk of salmonella, bird flu, E.Coli and so many other meat, poultry, or fish borne diseases. Unwashed, improperly cooked, or infected meats are the cause of 67 million illness each year, according to a CDC report.

You’d also reduce the amount of toxins going in your system.

Empathy for nature and Earth

We are all a part of nature. It’s our ethical duty to not hurt other animals. While eating meat is a personal choice, it’s important to remember how meat is produced. The animals are stored in boxes and cages in the most inhumane conditions. They are force-fed growth hormones and force impregnated to breed more. The environment suffers because of the meat industry. According to the National Geography, the meat industry is responsible for a majority of greenhouse gases, water consumption and wastage, and pesticide/chemical infiltration compared to normal agriculture.

Vegetarianism is not just good for you, but it’s a healthier, a better choice for Earth and all its children.