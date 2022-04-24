World Veterinary Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

World Veterinary Day is observed last Saturday of April. This year, it falls on April 30. The day aims to spread awareness about animal health care and the steps one should undertake to curb animal cruelty. The day also teaches to be a responsible pet owner, being well informed about various aspects related to pet care.

World Veterinary Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Veterinary Day 2022 will be strengthening veterinary resilience. This essentially means providing veterinary doctors with all kinds of help, resources they require in their journey. It will also reward the efforts made by veterinarians and veterinary associations.

As per the official website, this year, World Veterinary Day “will celebrate efforts from veterinarians, veterinary associations and others to strengthen veterinary resilience and bring attention to this important cause.” In 2021, the World Veterinary Day theme was “veterinarian response to the COVID-19 crisis.”

World Veterinary Day: History

The history of World Veterinary Day traces back to 1863. Professor John Gamgee from Veterinary College of Edinburgh had invited veterinarians from Europe for a meeting. This meeting was named International Veterinary Congress. In 1906, the members from 8th session of World Veterinary Congress had formed a permanent committee.

It was at the 15th session of Congress in Stockholm, permanent committee and other members felt a need for bigger organization. Hence, with the next congress session held in 1959, Madrid, World Veterinary Association was established. A new constitution was formed in 1997 and organization’s structure was also changed fully. World Veterinary Association comprises members from more than 70 nations.

Every member from the association is required to pay a certain membership fee. It was in 2001, the World Veterinary Association took decision of celebrating World Veterinary Day on last Saturday of April.

World Veterinary Association embarked on several other useful projects as well. They collaborated with World Organization for Animal Health and decided that World Veterinary Day Award should be given as well. This exercise started in 2008 and has been useful for encouraging veterinary profession. This award was first received by Kenya Veterinary Association.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.