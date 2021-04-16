World Voice Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes on Voice

The World Voice Day is observed globally on April 16. The day is celebrated to mark the importance of voice in the day to day lives of all humans. The day, which celebrate the phenomenon of voice, aims and emphasizes on using it correctly. The World Voice Day encourages people to check on their vocal health and take necessary action to improve and maintain their good voice habits. The day is celebrated with an aim to create awareness about how voice is important for us. Voice signifies one’s expression of thought and helps in bridging boundaries between people and communities.

