World Voice Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

The World Voice Day is celebrated every year on April 16 around the world. Established as a special day, World Voice Day is observed to create awareness, recognise, and celebrate the most important and at the same time often ignored gift of god - the ‘Human Voice’. Many abuse their voice by indulging in smoking, shouting, drinking, or poor speaking techniques. Moreover, people often ignore significant preventive treatment even if they encounter any voice-related problem. So, to address this significant issue, this campaign was initiated. The theme for this year’s World Voice Day is “One World, Many Voices.”

The World Voice Day that is celebrated worldwide today, was first initiated by a group of Brazilian voice care professionals in the year 1999. Brazilian Society of Laryngology and Voice under the chairmanship of Dr. Nedio Stephen was the first to observe April 16 as the day to celebrate voice. Later, it was established as the Brazilian Voice Day. It was also celebrated in the countries like Argentina and Portugal.

Subsequently, when the American Academy of Otolaryngologists-Head and Neck Surgery started celebrating it in the year 2002, it was officially recognised as World Voice Day.

RELATED NEWS World Voice Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes on Voice

World Voice Day serves as an education campaign to inform people about the importance of the human voice and the need for its preventive care. It is a reminder for people to recognise their voice as the most important blessing and not to take it for granted. The day brings forth the struggles of people who have lost their voice due to several voice-related illnesses. It also celebrates the efforts of millions who have overcome their voice-related challenges in life.

On this day, several doctors, researchers, and experts come together and engage in comprehensive discussions. They talk about the means to increase awareness concerning the need for preventing voice problems, rehabilitating the deviant or sick voice, training the artistic voice, and researching the function and application of voice.

The aim of this day is to encourage people to take care of their voice, and know, how to seek help and training.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here