World Voice Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD VOICE DAY 2022: “The human voice is the organ of the soul” – this quote by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow still holds true today. Each year, World Voice Day is celebrated on April 16. The day is dedicated to the gift of voice. We all know how our voice plays a crucial role in day-to-day communication. But people often do harm to their voice by smoking, shouting or drinking.

Hence, to accept how important a gift of voice is, World Voice Day aims to create awareness about the necessity of preventing human voice, training the artistic voice, and improving the sick or deviant voice.

World Voice Day: Theme

This year, the motto of the voice campaign is “lift your voice”, proposed by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS). The message is to “take back our vocal presence with a good quality voice that represents us and improves communication.”

World Voice Day: History

The idea of dedicating World Voice Day (WVD) as a unique day every year on the 16th of April to the voice was first initiated in the year 1999 by a group of Brazilian voice care professionals. After establishing Brazilian Voice Day, they communicated with their colleagues from Brazil and Europe and persuaded them to start celebrating global World Voice Day.

Advertisement

World Voice Day: Significance

According to the Voice foundation organisation, this day plays a significant role in the campaign to enlighten the public about the importance of the human voice.

Besides, the other purpose of the day is to motivate people to take care of their voice and know it is essential to seek help when needed.

Moreover, doctors, researchers, and experts come together and engage in detailed discussions to increase awareness concerning the need for preventing voice problems.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.