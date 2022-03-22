World Water Day 2022: Here is How You Can Conserve Water at Home

WORLD WATER DAY 2022: Every year, March 22 is observed and celebrated as World Water Day to increase awareness about the importance of fresh water and the need to conserve it. The day is all about taking action to fight against the global water crisis. The main focus of Day is to support the idea of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030 and help achieve the target. Due to increasing temperature and growing population, the world is facing water scarcity.

According to the United Nations, today, 1 in 3 people live without safe drinking water and it is being said that by 2050 up to 5.7 billion people might be living in areas where water is scarce for at least one month a year.

ALSO READ: World Water Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

United Nations also informed that the lives of more than 3,60,000 infants every year can be saved by climate-resilient water supply and sanitation. Also, climate-induced water stress can be reduced by upto 50 percent if we limit global warming to 1.5-degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Advertisement

Therefore, it is very crucial to use water wisely and every individual can contribute a bit in conserving water. Here is what we can do to save the irreplaceable natural resource:

Avoid wastage of water

While brushing teeth, shaving, washing hands, washing dishes, etc. people can turn off the tap to avoid wasting extra water. Use buckets instead of showers

It is advised to use buckets instead of showers while taking bath as according to the information available shower uses around 5 gallons of water a minute. Store rainwater

Because of deforestation not only the temperature is rising but the amount of rain we receive has also decreased. However, one can collect rainwater and use it for watering plants, washing clothes, etc. Reuse wastewater

One can reuse the water used for washing the vegetables to water plants. Also, water drained from RO filters can be utilised for cleaning or mopping the floor. Check for leaks

It is very important to regularly check the pipes for leakage and get them fixed to save wastage of water.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.