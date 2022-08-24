World Water Week 2022: Simple Tips to Conserve Water at Home

WORLD WATER WEEK 2022: Water is essential for the survival of all living beings and to increase awareness about the importance of fresh water and the need to conserve it, the globe observes World Water Week, every year. Even though the Earth is called a blue planet due to the abundance of water present on it, the usable amount of the resource is actually very less. According to National Geographic, only about 3% of Earth’s water is fresh and of that, only about 1.2% can be used for drinking.

The Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) organizes World Water Week each year which is a movement aimed at transforming the global water challenges. This year, the week will be observed in a hybrid format- both digitally and physically, from August 23 to September 1.

To mark the occasion, here we discuss some simple ways through which you can conserve water in your homes:

Taking bath using buckets instead of showers can considerably reduce the wastage of water. If you use a smaller bucket or fill it only partially, then you will be able to reduce water wastage. If your preference still remains for taking a shower then you can turn it off while applying soap or limit the overall amount of showering time. Turn off taps while you are brushing your teeth or even while shaving. A lot of excess water gets wasted on a daily basis through this. When you are washing the fruits or vegetables, you can use a bowl to collect the drained water. This water can be used for watering plants. Rather than using sprinklers or hosepipe to water the plants in your garden, you can use a watering can. There is often a possibility of forgetting to turn the flow off. The water left running leads to a lot of wastage. Keep checking for leaks in your pipes, taps or faucets and get them repaired soon. A lot of water unknowingly gets misspent due to our unawareness of such leakages. Do not spill the water on the floor while mopping the floor. You can instead soak the mop in a floor cleaner and water solution and then go ahead with your cleaning routine. Avoid using the washing machine or the dishwasher until you have a full load of dirty clothes or dishes piled up. Automatic washers can consume a lot more than what is actually required for a lesser number of unwashed stock.

