Happy World Wetlands Day 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

HAPPY WORLD WETLANDS DAY WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: World Wetlands Day is marked annually on February 2 to raise awareness about the importance of protecting wetlands for the preservation of the environment and the adverse effects of climate change. Wetlands are classified as transitional habitats, typically found between deepwater and terrestrial ecosystems.

On February 2nd, 1971, at Ramsar, Iran, the Convention on Wetlands, an international convention, was first ratified. On August 30, 2021, the United Nations General Assembly enacted resolution 75/317 in honour of World Wetlands Day.

However, The day first gained widespread attention in 1997. Additionally, in order to inform the public about the significance of wetlands, the Secretariat of the Convention on Wetlands provided outreach resources such as documents, brochures, and posters.

World Wetlands Day 2023: Messages

1. Wishing a very Happy World Wetlands Day to everyone. We may not realise that without wetlands, the future of Earth is not bright and we must save them.

2. Ignoring the importance of wetlands today will put us in a difficult situation in times to come. Let us save them. Warm wishes on World Wetlands Day to everyone.

3. Wetlands are helpful in sustaining lives on Earth and therefore, we can never negate their importance. Warm greetings on World Wetlands Day.

4. The onus of saving our wetlands lies on our shoulders and at no cost, we can afford to lose them. Wishing a very Happy World Wetlands Day to everyone.

5. The beauty of nature is the fragrance of millions of species. On the celebration of World Wetlands Day 2023, let us educate our friends and neighbours about wetlands.

World Wetlands Day 2023: Quotes and Sayings

1. Save the wetlands as the future of the Earth depends on them. The wetlands are responsible for a very diverse ecosystem and the ecosystem will be spoiled if the wetlands cease to exist.

2. The wetlands help to sustain life on this planet and so it is of the utmost importance that we save the wetlands.

3. On the occasion of World Wetlands Day, let us spread knowledge about wetlands to our friends and neighbours.

4. The wetlands are a beautiful part of our ecosystem and we should take care of the wetlands.

5. The wetlands are the homes of many creatures and they would be homeless if the wetlands were to vanish.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here