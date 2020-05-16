World Whiskey Day 2020: All You Need To Know

World Whiskey Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. This year the day will be observed across the globe on May 16.

Celebrated by whisky lovers at large, the day was founded in 2012. To make the occasion special, various tasting events, social gatherings and programs are organised.

For World Whisky Day 2020, Blair Bowman, founder of the day, has asked people to celebrate the ‘water of life’ virtually.

Bowman even took to Twitter to wish all the whiskey lovers on the special day.

“A very happy World Whisky Day to one and all! Stay safe during these unusual times!,” he tweeted.

Bowman has asked everyone to participate in World Whiskey Day 2020 virtually and share glimpses of the celebration with #YouDeserveADram.

Every year, a special message is crafted for all the dram lovers. Let’s have a look at World Whiskey Day 2020 Message

“To the seasoned specialists, to the eager newcomers.

To the single malt purists, to the DIY mixologists.

To the distillers, bottlers, retailers and everyone in between.

World Whisky Day has come once more.

We’ve been celebrating on the third Saturday in May for 9 years now.

It’s become a landmark on the whisky calendar.

But things are different this year.

There will be no big parties, no mass tastings.

No sessions in the pub to debate your blends from your single casks, your Highlands from your Lowlands, your bourbon from your rye.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy our favourite tipple.

We all still love whisky, wherever we may be”.

The message also spoke about the frontline workers, including the healthcare staff, essential service providers and other professionals, who are working round the clock in the COVID-19 battle.

