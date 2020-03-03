World Wildlife Day 2020: Here's the Theme and Significance of the Special Occasion
World Wildlife Day aims at raising awareness about flora and fauna and the dependability of humans on their surroundings and the environment. Due to over exploitation, wildlife, natural habitats and ecosystems are endangered across the world.
World Wildlife Day
World Wildlife Day 2020 is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 3. The day aims at raising awareness about wild animals and plants.
On December 20, 2013, during the 68th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), it was announced that March 3, the day of signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973, will be celebrated as World Wildlife Day.
World Wildlife Day 2020 theme
World Wildlife Day theme for this year is “Sustaining all life on Earth”. The World Wildlife Day aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals 1, 12, 14 and 15 and commitments on sustainable use of resources and protection of life.
The day will celebrate the special place of wild plants and animals in their varied forms.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “All human civilizations have been, and continue to be, built on the use of wild and cultivated species of flora and fauna, from the food we eat, to the air we breathe.”
He further said that we should remind ourselves with our duty to preserve and sustainably use the variety of life on the planet. “Let us push for a more caring, thoughtful and sustainable relationship with nature,” he added.
Guterres said that by over-exploiting wildlife, habitats and ecosystems humans are endangering the survival of themselves as well as plants and animals.
