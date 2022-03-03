World Wildlife Day 2022: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Believe in Protecting Nature and Wildlife

World Wildlife Day 2022: March 3 marks the celebration of World Wildlife Day, every year across the globe. To conserve our wildlife, it is important that each one of us become responsible for the protection of flora and fauna; and this message gets more emphatically across the world when celebrities get into the picture. The voiceless species need humans to speak up for them. So, what’s better than influential, famous faces standing up to ensure they are protected.

There have been a number of Bollywood stars whose exemplary efforts towards ensuring a safer and better world (either by planting trees or protecting wildlife or switching to biodegradable sanitary napkins) have inspired fans. They have been instrumental in promoting the importance of forest, wildlife conservation and in turn reclaiming a sustainable ecosystem.

On the occasion of this World Wildlife Day, here are 5 Bollywood stars who have been firm believers in protecting nature and wildlife:

Randeep Hooda

The Highway actor known for his power-packed performances in unconventional roles is a keen wildlife and nature lover. He rescued nine high breed, ailing horses and adopted them. He kept them in his Gurgaon’s farmhouse with nearly 40 other superior-breed racing horses. The Sarabjit actor vehemently posts photos, messages and urges people to protect wildlife.

Dia Mirza

UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza actively works towards the conservation of wildlife and nature. Like an eco-warrior, the former Miss Asia Pacific propagates earth-friendly ingredients and responsible packaging for sustainable living.

Nandita Das

The phenomenal Manto director, Nandita Das has been one of those lesser-known Indian actors who has been quietly doing her bit as an eco-warrior. She is a champion of water conservation and water harvesting. The actress directed a short film (Rainwater Harvesting) to raise awareness.

John Abraham

Associated with PETA, the Dhoom actor is an avid nature and pet lover. He endorses the brand ‘Garnier’, to support a campaign (PowerLight A Village) that enables solar-powered electricity to rural India. Besides, he actively takes care of stray dogs and promotes sustainable development.

Rahul Bose

The Bombay Begums actor is an environmentalist who works towards the cause of climate change.

He is the Oxfam Global ambassador and has founded Group of Groups, a parent organisation that has 51 charitable and NGO clusters.

