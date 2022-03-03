World Wildlife Day 2022: Top 5 Tourist Places to Enjoy Nature and Wildlife in India

World Wildlife Day 2022: All over the world March 3 is celebrated as World Wildlife Day. Our planet houses an eclectic variety of flora and fauna. One gets to witness a plethora of species and enjoy the rich, diverse nature and wildlife. India offers one of the best wildlife experiences for sure. Today, on World Wildlife Day 2022, we present to you 5 must-visit places to enjoy nature and wildlife in India:

Ranthambore National Park

It is considered as one of the most popular wildlife destinations in India. You get to relish the thrill of adventurous safaris and get a view of breathtaking sunsets. Located in Rajasthan, Ranthambore, this wildlife conservation park, at one point used to be a favorite hunting ground for Maharajas.

Jim Corbett National Park

Situated in the lap of the mountainous district of Nainital, Jim Corbett National Park features high on the list of places to have the best wildlife experiences. It is a part of the larger Corbett Tiger reserve where you could spot a white tiger if you are lucky. Apart from tigers, you can catch a glimpse of spotted deer, elephants, golden jackals, sambar deers; and enjoy the beauty of Kosi River, and Corbett falls.

Kaziranga National Park

Get thoroughly immersed in the breathtaking scenic beauty of this conservation park situated in Assam. Besides being home to swamp deer, wild buffaloes, it has one of the largest populations of one-horned Rhino in the world. You also get to experience the charm of tea plantations and watchtowers, here.

Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary

It is one of the most beautiful wildlife sanctuaries that UNESCO declared as a world heritage site. The lush green sanctuary is a hub of King Cobras, Royal Bengal Tigers and a variety of birds. Located in the Satara district of Maharashtra, this place serves as a lovely spot for tourists to rejuvenate.

Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary

What could be better than a stunning view of rich biodiversity situated in the mountainous terrains of Jammu and Kashmir! Exciting, right! For any nature lover, this destination must be in the bucket list. You get to see Tibetan antelope, wild yaks, snow leopards, red foxes, wolves and otters.

