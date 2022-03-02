When is World Wildlife Day 2022? Theme, History and Significance

WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2022: Animals and plants have a huge contribution to our ecological system. They also contribute to the generic, social, economic, scientific, educational and human well-being of sustainable development. World Wildlife Day, observed on March 3 every year, is an opportunity to celebrate beautiful varied forms of wild fauna. It is also observed to raise awareness to conserve them.

World Wildlife Day: History and Significance

The UN General Assembly on December 20, 2013, during its 68th session, decided to declare March 3, thedayof adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna, as World Wildlife Day. This day has become one of the most important global annual events dedicated to wildlife.

Around more than 8000 species of wild fauna and flora are endangered and close to 30,000 more are known to be on the verge of getting extinct or vulnerable. It is also estimated that around a million species are said to be extinct. This day holds significance for the UN because saving these species aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, 12, 13, 14 and 15, and their commitments like alleviating poverty, ensuring sustainable use of resources and conserving life on land.

World Wildlife Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2022 is ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’. This theme is chosen as a way to draw attention to the conservation status of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora. This is to drive the discussion towards imagining and implementing solutions to conserve wildlife.

This year, the day will drive debates on the imperative need to reserve the fate of the critically endangered species of animals and birds. This will be taken to restore their habitats and ecosystems and promote sustainable use by humanity.

